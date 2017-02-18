The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, has invited applications for admission to full-time and part-time Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Science (MSc), Master of Science Technology (MScTech) and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) for the session 2017-18.

For MTech programme, candidates should have a degree in the relevant discipline from a recognised university or institute and for MSc\MScTech programme, candidates should have a Bachelor's of Science (BSc) degree from a recognised university or institute. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website ismdhanbad.ac.in.

Candidates in general category need to pay application fee of Rs. 2,000 for the registration procedure and candidates in SC, ST, PC category can make the payment of Rs.1,000. The payment should be done through online.