IITs to offer one-year MTech degrees?

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) may now be able to offer one-year executive MTech degrees, after the IIT Council, the highest decision-making body of the IITs, cleared a proposal for the same, suggest reports. The one-year programme will be tailor-made for professionals, who otherwise do not have time to pursue a two-year full-time course.

The fee for the executive MTech programme is, however, expected to be more than the current two-year programme, which costs a little over Rs. 60,000. The IIT Council has proposed a fee structure equivalent to the ‘market rate’, i.e on a par with fee being charged by private institutes.

The one-year MTech programme is being designed along the lines of the executive MBA programmes offered by some of the Indian Institutes of Management. Many IITs are facing a problem as students are increasingly leaving their MTech programmes midway after finding jobs.