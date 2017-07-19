IIT-K signs MoU with Buffalo University for research projects

The Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur has signed an MoU with Buffalo University in the US to promote joint research in cyber security and environment related issues.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Monday between Buffalo University president Satish Tripathi and IIT Kanpur (IIT-K) director Indranil Manna. It is the first ever academic agreement between the two institutes.

The two institutes will focus on cyber security and environment-related research projects of global interest and students will also have the option to research in other fields.

According to the MoU, professors from the US-based varsity and IIT-K would select research scholars.

“Though both the institutes will issue separate certificates to the research scholars, the final degree will be jointly given to the successful candidates,” Manna said.