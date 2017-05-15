CISCE has made an important announcement for the candidates waiting to get their ICSE Class 10 results 2017 that the result will not declared today. Along with this it has been informed that the ICSE class 10 results will soon be released on the official website but the date has not yet been released.

As per the reports, it has been informed that the delay in ICSE class 10 results 2017 is because of the state elections. Along with this it has been informed that the ICSE class 10 evaluation is still on and it may take more than a week.

If sources are to be believed then ICSE class 10 results 2017 will be declared online after May 25.

In 2016, CISCE declared the class 10 (X) and ISC class 12 (XII) results on May 6.

Keep surfing thestatesman.com for more news updates or may visit cisce.org.