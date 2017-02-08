Candidates waiting to get their IBPS SO VI results 2017 dont need to wait any more. As per the latest news update it has been released that the IBPS Specialist Officer VI recruitment exam results 2017 has been declared on the official website www.ibps.in.

IBPS candidates trying to get their exam results 2017 have to visit the official website and fill the blank space with the required information including roll number, registration number, date of birth and other required information to get their results/scorecard online.

It has been informed that this year IBPS has planned to fill about 4000 posts for Specialist Officer. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the IBPS SO VI 2017 results before February 13, 2017.

IBPS has also made an announcement that the candidates who have successfully passed the IBPS preliminary examination can now download the IBPS admit card/hall tickets 2017 from the official website before February 24, 2017.

Keep surfing this space for more news updates.