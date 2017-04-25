HPBOSE Class 12 result 2017 available at HPBOSE.org | Check now

Himachal Pradesh board has declared the HPBOSE Class 12 result 2017 on the official website www.hpbose.org

Candidates trying to get the HPBOSE class XII result 2017 have to visit the official website and enter the asked information in the blank space including roll number, registration number, date of birth to get the exam result on the computer screen.

As per the reports, around 6 last candidates have appeared for the Himachal Board 2017 examination.

Due to the huge load on the HPBOSE result official website candidates may face technical issue, in relation to this official said that the candidate should stay calm and refresh the result page in a short interval of time.