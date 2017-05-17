HBSE results 2017: Candidates waiting to get their HBSE class 10 results 2017 dont need to wait much. As per the updates, Haryana Board of School Education will soon announce the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) results for HBSE class 10 on the official website i.e. www.bseh.org.in.

If close sources are to be believed then Haryana Board HBSE class 10 results 2017 is expected to be declared online on May 19 at bseh.org.in. It has also been added that the HBSE Class 10 result will be declared first and HBSE Class 12 results 2017 may declared in the last week of the month.

Just after the declaration of BSEH HBSE class 10 results 2017 candidates have to enter the official website and follow the instructions to easily get the exam results on the screen.

Candidates are advised to keep important exam related information i.e. roll number, hall ticket number, date of birth along with them before entering the website.

In case of any issue candidates may get in touch with the HBSE BSEH official at toll free number 1800 180 4171.