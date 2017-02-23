Haryana Elementary Education Department issues guidelines for teachers

The Haryana Elementary Education Department has issued guidelines for those JBT and Head Teachers who either could not be transferred or were in the category of 'anywhere' due to certain reasons as per teachers’ transfer policy during the last general transfers. While stating this here today, a spokesman of the Department said that the teachers, who were transferred in the category of 'anywhere', would be given a chance to participate in the next round of online transfers.

In a written communication addressed to all District Elementary Education Officers (DEEO), they have been informed that the teachers, who had not yet filled up their profile, would get their profile approved within the next 10 days. For this, if there is no vacancy available at their present place of posting, the DEEO concerned should temporarily allot such teachers a school where vacant post is available as per MIS only for the approval of profile.

The DEEOs would forward list of such teacher’s along with their ID numbers to the Directorate so as to ensure their inclusion in transfers during next round of transfers.

The JBT teachers who had got approved their profile on the other designation instead of their own like against Head Teachers or vice-versa, such teachers should be divided into two categories comprising not transferred and already transferred in previous drive. The list of both these categories should be sent to the Directorate.

In case there is no vacancy of original post at current school for such teachers, the DEEOs should send name of such schools where vacancy of original post could be available so that their profile could be corrected. Teacher ID and school code should be properly marked, he added.