HBSE results 2017 for BSEH class 10th, class 12th will be declared online on bseh.org.in at 2:00 PM, said sources. In relation to this no official notification has yet been released on the official website.

Candidates trying to get BSEH HSBE class 10 results 2017, BSEH HSBE class 10 results 2017 have to visit the official website www.bseh.org.in and follow the instructions to get the results.

Along with this candidates should carry the important information i.e. registration number, roll number and other required information for checking the results.

Around six lakh candidates appeared for the Haryana Board BSEH HBSE examination so the candidates may face technical issues in reaching the website due to the heavy load on the web page. So in case of issue candidates are advised to stay calm and refresh the result page in a short period of time.

Haryana Board BSEH HBSE candidates may call the official at toll free number 1800 180 4171 for any query.