Govt to review NCERT capacity before making books compulsory

Encouraged by the response from over 2,000 schools for books published by NCERT, the HRD ministry is planning to conduct a review of the council's capacity before considering making its books compulsory.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar had recently advised the schools to stick to books published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) rather than those of private publishers, however, the same have not been made compulsory yet as shortage of books was reported by schools and parents.

In February, CBSE had created a link on its official website for raising online indent for NCERT textbooks.

“This year there was a problem because parents were complaining about prices of books being highly priced. We appealed to all schools to register and give their intent. Over 2,000 schools have registered and we have supplied NCERT books in those 2,000 private schools,” Javadekar told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

“However, it can't be made compulsory at present. We will review the NCERT capacity and the improvement in its books and a decision in this regard will be taken within next two months,” he added.