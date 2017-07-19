Finally, Gauhati University has made an announced for the candidates waiting to get their GU RET results 2017 (Research Eligibility Test) can now visit the official website i.e. gauhati.ac.in.

As per the latest update, GU RET 2017 results have been declared online.

Candidate willing to get their GU RET results 2017 have to visit the University official website and after entering the website candidate have to enter the required information and follow the given instructions to check their results.

Research Eligibility Test (RET) is an important examination for the candidates trying to take admission in different PhD (Autumn Session) Programmes.

