GATE 2017: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has on Wednesday announced that the answer keys for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2017 will be released on February 27 and the results will be declared on March 27.

Candidates can download the GATE 2017 answer keys from the official website and can ask queries between March 3 and 6. Any query after March 6 will not be accepted.

GATE exam is conducted for admission to MTech and PhD courses in Engineering and Science at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Science (IISc) and other Universities.

The GATE score is also accepted by numerous public sector undertakings such as GAIL, BPCL, BSNL and IOCL during recruitment.