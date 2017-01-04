From loneliness to bliss

There is an invisible yet strong bond between a book and its reader. The smell of a book is fragrance to a bibliophile.

A book is a companion, a confidant and a best friend. A book borrowed from a library is a shorter love affair than a book that you own forever but the bond is eternal.

Books give you an escape from the world as you sink deeper and deeper into it and at the same time it is capable enough to make you alert by activating all your senses.

Once you start reading a book, it is hard to stay ignorant yet you slip into a fantasy world.

A travel partner, a warm hug and a cuddle in those lonely nights, book is always there by your side.

Those moments when you are surrounded by people, standing in the middle of a crowd and still feeling lonely, your book becomes your saviour.

Sitting silently inside your bag, it patiently waits to be held, pulled out, opened up and read. Like a sleeping baby it lies in your lap silently and like a partner it walks with you on the isolated roads.

Those pages in the book embrace a story written by the author and another story that you write with your fingerprints.

A book lover waits for the day to end, so that he can finish off the chores and finally get into the bed to read it. One of the smoothest and best ways to sleep is to read till you obliviously doze off.

And in those nights when insomnia kicks in, a book makes sure that you do not feel alone.

For those who say they do not like reading, must give it a try and see how magical the world of books is. When real world disappoints in many ways, a book gives plenty of reasons to rejoice and escape the hardships around.

The silence around you disappears when the magical world of book pops out. A reader’s world of imagination is much more colourful than the real world.

It never complains and always promises you a companionship for life. It manages to stay when everybody leaves. It replaces loneliness with bliss.

The coarseness of paper, the glace of cover and those bookmarks are not less than a lover’s touch.

Paperback or hardbound, light or heavy, a book is a little paradise found in different shapes and sizes.

Book thin or thick, is always beside you through thick and thin.

A book might wear out and not survive but it manages to live with you forever.