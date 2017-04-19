Ensure that schools don't sell books, uniforms: HC to CBSE

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to ensure that the schools affiliated to it must not indulge in commercial activities, such as selling books and uniforms, inside their campuses.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Anu Malhothra also noted that the CBSE has recently issued a circular in this regard.

“We are disposing off the writ petition with direction to the CBSE to ensure that its circular is strictly complied with, in accordance with law, by the institutions,” the bench said.

The court's directions came during the hearing of a PIL filed by social worker Sunil Pokhriyal seeking direction to restrain the schools here from using their buildings to run commercial activities like selling of books and uniforms.