DU to release 6th cut-off list on July 22

  • PTI

    PTI | New Delhi

    July 19, 2017 | 11:30 PM
The Delhi University on Wednesday announced that it will release its 6th cut-off for various merit-based undergraduate courses on 22nd July.

The varsity had initially announced five cut-offs, but kept options open for further ones in case of availability of seats.

It has also extended its admissions for the fifth cut-off list till tomorrow (July 20).

"Admissions for the sixth cut-off will happen between 22 and 25 July (except Sunday) for all the categories," the DU Registrar said in a release.

The university has also decided to start another admission drive for students of reserved categories including SC/ST, OBC, persons with disablity (PWD), children/widows of armed forces, Kashmiri migrants and sports.

"The drive for such admissions will happen between 31 July to 5 August," the release said.

