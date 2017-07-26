DU orders refund of fees as colleges hold no interviews for teachers

Delhi University ordered some colleges to refund application fees of candidates who applied for teachers’ posts but could not be called for interview for some reason or the other.

The recent order issued by Delhi University under “Most Urgent” category came as a respite to hundreds of candidates who were bewildered to find interviews not being held.

“It has been brought to the notice of the university that quite a few colleges in the recent past had issued advertisements for filling up number of teaching posts in their colleges and in response received a number of applications along with the requisite fee from the candidates,” stated the letter dated 20 July from the joint registrar (Colleges).

The letter stated: “Due to one or the other reason, interviews could not be conducted and the fees so deposited by the candidates is lying with the colleges unaccounted, which is cause of university’s concern.”

According to an official, Delhi University took the stand on refund of fees to pacify aspirants who applied for teaching posts after advertisements were issued by some colleges.

DU apparently took action after the issue was raised in the Academic Council meeting by Prof Hansraj Suman. “The colleges took Rs 500 from general category candidate, Rs 250 from OBC while some colleges even took fees from SC/ST candidates. The colleges collected lakhs of rupees in the name of permanent appointment,” Prof Suman had said.