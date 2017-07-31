The Delhi University (DU) has announced the special drive for reserved/quota applicant category (SC/ST/OBC/PWD/CW/KM), including Sports/ECA for admissions to Undergraduate Programme (Merit Based).

Under the special drive for minorities, only such candidates would be considered for admission who are registered with the Delhi University but are not admitted in any college irrespective of the category under any cut-off list. No fresh registrations will be allowed in this special drive.

Permitted correction

Applicants can make only the following corrections in the registration forms:

(i) Corrections related to Category changes are allowed from UR to SC/ST/OBC /PWD /KM/CW subject to verification of original certificates.

(ii) The sports category applicants who are not admitted in any college, their request for modification in Colleges/Course in Sports/ECA admission shall be permitted.

(iii) The corrections as mentions at (ii) will be allowed only from 31.07.2017 to 02.08.2017 at Room No. 1, Conference Center, Gate No. 4, North Campus.

For admission under this drive,, applicants must bring their registration/application form and original/copies of relevant certificates.

Schedule of admission for special drive

8th Cut-off: for Special Category

03.08.2017 (Thursday) to 04.08.2017 (Friday)

9th Cut-off: for Special Category

07.08.2017 (Monday) to 09.08.2017 (Wednesday)

No further requests of correction will be accepted after these dates, the release by DU stated.