DU Admissions 2017: DU announces list of entrance-based programmes

Delhi University has announced the list of undergraduate programmes for which entrance tests will be conducted in 2017. The University has released the list on its official website. In 2017, admission to nine programmes would be conducted through the entrance route.

Here are the programmes for which entrance exam would be conducted:

Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis) B.A.(Hons.) Business Economics B.A. (Hons.) Humanities and Social Sciences Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health Education & Sports: B.Sc. (P.E., H.E. & S.) B.A. (Hons.) Multimedia and Mass Communication B.Tech. (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations) B.A. (Hons.) Music

According to the university, the online registration for the programmes will start from 31 May. For some programmes like Bachelor of Management Studies and Bachelor of Business Administration, there would further rounds including group discussion and personal interview.