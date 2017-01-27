DSC announces last date for Integrated Marketing programme application

The last date to apply for Delhi School of Communication’s 23rd Post Graduate Programme in Communication (PGDPC) has been announced.



Candidates can submit their applications till February 17, 2017.



The programme awards PGDPC (Post Graduate Diploma Programme in Communication) with the MA JMC (Masters in Journalism and Mass Communication).



This Integrated Marketing Communication programme includes Advertising, Entertainment Marketing, Public Relations, Digital Marketing and Branding. Industry exposure via internship is an integral part of the programme. Students are entitled to pursue an internship (full day work experience) for up to four months and apprenticeship (half day work experience) between three to nine months.



Graduates or students in the final year of graduation (all streams) are eligible to apply. Application forms can be downloaded and submitted online at www.dsc.edu.in.



It is mandatory to clear either the MAT or CAT examination or DSC’S internal Admission Test.



This test focuses on basic reasoning, logic and creative writing skills, in addition to basic knowledge of Advertising and Media.



The next step is a Psychological Test, designed to assess candidate’s creative writing skills and emotional quotient.



Both the Internal Exam and Psychological Test are available online. Personal Interview is the final step.