The Railway Recruitment Control Board has released the RRB NTPC 2016-2017 admit card for NTPC stage II examination on the official website www.indianrailways.gov.in.

Candidates trying to get their RRB NTPC admit card 2016 have to visit the official website and fill the blank space with the required information including roll number, registration number and other required information in the blank space to download RRB NTPC 2016 admit card.

Along with this candidates may directly get the required information regarding RRB exam at http://www.indianrailways.gov.in/railwayboard/view_section.jsp?lang=0&id=0,7,1281.

Railway Recruitment Control Board has released the information region wise for different cities including Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Jammu, Kolkata, Malda, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Ranchi, Secunderabad, Siliguri and Trivendrum, candidate may visit the RRB region website to get more information.

As per the latest updates, RRB NTPC stage II examination will take place on January 17, January 18 and January 19, 2017 across the centers. It has been informed that about 56 lakh candidates have applied for the RRB recruitment examination.

This time RRB (Railway Recruitment Control Board) has planned to fill 18,252 vacancies in different department. RRB candidates are advised to take a print out of the admit card and carry it at the time of examination.