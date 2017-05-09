CUCET 2017 admit card: Central Universities Common Entrance Test has released the CUCET 2017 admit card on the official website www.cucet2017.co.in.

Candidates willing download CUCET 2017 admit card/hall ticket have to visit the official websites and fill the blank space with the asked information including roll number, registration number, date of birth and submit it online.

Along with this candidates can also get their CUCET 2017 admit card/hall ticket directly at https://cucet2017.co.in/WebPages/DynamicPages/Login.aspx and after entering the webpage candidates have t enter the application id, password, verification code to get the admit card.

CUCET is an important examination for the candidates planning to take admission in various Under Graduate, PG, Integrated and research courses offered across 10 central universities.

This year, CUCET examination will take place on May 17, May 18 across the centers.

If we talk about the CUCET 2017 results then it has been informed that the exam result is expected to be declared online on June 7, 2017.

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the CUCET 2017 admit card and carry it at the time of examination.