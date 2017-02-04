Demonetisation features in Delhi Lit Fest

With an impressive list of renowned authors, the national capital is all set to host fifth Delhi Literature festival on February 10.

The list of authors includes William Dalrymple, Ashok Vajpayee and Taslima Nasreen among others.

One of the major attractions of the fest will be a session on topic ‘Demonetisation: Intent, implementation and impact’ which will be conducted to explore the issue that has been receiving mixed responses from people all over India.



The second day of the festival will witness sessions on ‘Public institutions and their role in preserving and promoting oral knowledge’ and ‘Making it big: The inspiring story of Nepal's first billionaire’. The limelight will be on Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, who is expected to address a session on ‘Branding for Make in India’.



Dalrymple will be seen interacting with the audience on the last day of the festival. He will discuss his latest book on the Kohinoor.

In a short visit to the fest, Taslima Nasreen will join Barkha Dutt to discuss her latest memoir Exile.



Canadian writer Tarek Fatah will be seen exploring the subject ‘Rise of nationalism, a global phenomenon’.

The festival will be held at Dilli Haat, INA Market, and will conclude on February 12.

(With inputs from agencies)