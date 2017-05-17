Delhi University announces fifth cut-off list

Two days before the new academic session begins at the Delhi University (DU), several colleges announced their fifth and last cut-off list for the few remaining seats on Monday.



Kirori Mal, Vivekanand, PGDAV and Ramjas were among the colleges which issued a fifth cut-off list. The candidates can seek admission in these colleges in the next two days.



Admissions in several popular courses were closed in these colleges for unreserved category but still many seats remained vacant in the reserved categories.



For instance, seats were filled in English (Honours), Economics (Honours), and B.com (Honours) in unreserved category and admissions were still on in the unreserved categories in Kirori Mal College.