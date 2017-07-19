  1. Home
Delhi University announces 7th cut-off list

    IANS | New Delhi

    July 26, 2017 | 11:26 PM
The Delhi University on Wednesday declared the seventh cut-off list for filling a few seats still available in the current academic session, a communication from the university said.

Although most of the near 55,000 seats at the university have been filled, students can still apply for the few remaining seats which are available.

Admissions in many courses are open "against cancellation" only, a situation which arises when student(s) choose to migrate to other courses after having secured admission in one. 

The candidates can take admission in various colleges on July 27-28. 

Classes for the current academic session began on July 20. 
 

 

