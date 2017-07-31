Delhi Public Library gets Rs.224 l for improvement

Under the scheme National Mission on Libraries, the government has approved a fund of Rs.224 lakh for improving the status of Delhi Public Library, the Ministry of Culture said on Monday.

"Modernisation and upgradation of Delhi Public Library is an ongoing continuous process. Every year grant-in-aid general for purchase of books, preservation and conservation, digitisation, office expenses and others is provided to Delhi Public Library," said the Ministry statement.

There are at present 35 branches and 62 mobile library points under the Delhi Public Library in the national capital.

"Delhi Public Library proposes to open two branches -- one at Ashok Vihar Phase-2 and one at Bawana in Delhi -- after completion of construction of library buildings," the statement added.

Most of the government-run libraries function under the administrative control of the respective state library authorities.

Currently, there are six libraries under the administrative control of the Ministry of Culture -- the National Library, the Central Secretariat Library, the Central Reference Library, the Delhi Public Library, the Khuda Bakhsh Oriental Public Library and the Rampur Raza Library.