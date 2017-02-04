Delhi awaits literary feast

Delhi is all set to experience a literary feast - the fifth edition of Delhi Literature Festival.

The festival, which will kick off from February 10, will be studded by host of speakers, including renowned writers like Ashok Vajpeyi, William Dalrymple and Taslima Nasreen.

The three-day festival in the capital will begin with a session by author of Chandni Chowk: The Mughal City of Old Delhi-Swapna Liddle, where she will dig deeper into the different facets of the ancient walled city.

Dream Nation: Dear Kalam Sir, a biography of former President A P J Abdul Kalam written by Raghav Chandra, will also be launched on the first day.

A panel discussion on 'Demonitisation: Intent, Implementation and Impact’ is organised to see author Vinay Bharat-Ram in conversation with economist Surjit S Bhalla.



The session on the relevance of public libraries is expected to be effective in reviving of interest in such institutions all across India.

Activist-author Kamla Bhasin, human rights campaigner Shabnam Hashmi, theatre academic Tripurari Sharma will be seen on the panel conducted by Indian Public Library movement, an initiative backed by NASSCOM Foundation.

To throw light on the dire condition of air quality of the city, a discussion titled 'Choked Capital' by a panel of experts from Swachh Bharat and the Urban Development Ministry will also be held.

Scottish historian and writer William Dalrymple will become part of the fest to talk about his latest book Kohinoor: The Story of the World's Most Infamous Diamond with Anita Anand the co-author of this book.

Another special attraction of the event is Dastangoi performance, the ancient art of Urdu storytelling by Ankit Chaddha, one of the last 12 Dastangos in the country.



For those with the affinity towards Hindi poetry, the fest will conduct a session by Ashok Chakradhar and 'Branding for Make in India' by Niti Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant will also be seen during the event.

Other speakers at the festival include Tarek Fatah, Ravinder Singh and Ira Trivedi.



The event is set to conclude on February 12.

(With inputs from agencies)