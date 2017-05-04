Curtin Malaysia celebrates 50 years of innovation on graduation day

Curtin University Malaysia recently held the graduation ceremonies of its Business, Humanities, Engineering and Science faculties, where, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Deborah Terry, urged students to carry the university’s legacy of excellence and innovation with great pride.

306 students have graduated with bachelor’s degrees in business, commerce and arts, and 33 students with master’s degrees in accounting and economics, finance, policy sciences and project management. From the Faculty of Engineering and Science, 257 students graduated with bachelor’s degrees.

This year is Curtin University’s fiftieth graduation year. According to Professor Terry, 2017 is a very significant year for the university as it celebrates ‘50 Years of Innovation’ in education, research, collaboration and engagement.

Apart from Professor Terry, Curtin University’s Chancellor Colin Beckett, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (International) Professor Seth Kunin, Curtin Malaysia Pro- Chancellor Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan and Pro Vice-Chancellor, President and Chief Executive Professor Jim Mienczakowski were also present at the graduation ceremonies.

Curtin Malaysia is Curtin’s largest international campus with over 4,000 students from close to 50 countries.