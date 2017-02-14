CSIR-UGC NET 2017 exam notification released at csirhrdg.res.in

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has released the official notification for the joint CSIR-UGC NET 2017 on the website csirhrdg.res.in and the exam will tentatively be held on June 8.

The examination is held to select candidates for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) NET and for appointment of lecturers (NET) in certain subject areas under the Faculty of Science and Technology, a notification from the CSIR stated.

Interested candidates must have Master of Science (MSc) or equivalent degree, Integrated BS-MS/BS, four years Bachelor of Engineering (BE), Bachelor of Technology (BTech), B-Pharma degrees or MBBS from a recognised university or institute with at least 55 per cent marks.

For JR, the maximum age limit is 28 years and for LS (NET), there is no upper age limit.

Two separate merit lists -- one comprising the candidates qualifying for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF-NET), and the second comprising candidates qualifying the Eligibility Test for Lectureship (NET) will be prepared. Successful candidates of written examination will have to appear for the interview round.