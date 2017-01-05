Arthur Conan Doyle’s second novel featuring Sherlock Holmes, The Sign of Four was published in 1890 and was the work that first introduced Holmes as a flawed and eccentric to the readers. It is the second novel featuring Sherlock Holmes written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Doyle wrote four novels and 56 stories starring the fictional detective.

His assistant, Dr. Watson’s future wife is introduced in this novel. Holmes is painted as a loner who cannot understand emotional connection. Yet he is not devoid of empathy, perhaps a reason why he is so devoted to solving crime. He needs Watson by his side since the doctor has quality that he lacks. The Sign of Four demonstrated Doyle’s ability to write complex yet engrossing and intriguing plots.

The story is set in 1888. The book has a complex plot involving service in East India Company, India, the Indian Rebellion of 1857, a stolen treasure, and a secret pact among four convicts and two corrupt prison guards. It presents the detective’s drug habit and humanises him in a way that had not been done in the preceding novel, A Study in Scarlet (1887).

The story deals with a beautiful yet distressed woman, Mary Morstan, whose father vanished 10 years ago, come to meet Sherlock Holmes at 22 Baker Street. Miss Morstan explains to Holmes that after her father disappeared under mysterious circumstances some ten years ago; she had begun receiving a large pearl in the mail at annual increments.

She further elucidates that she has received a letter instructing her to go, with the accompaniment of two friends, to Lyceum Theatre. The letter itself hints that some injustice has been done to her. Holmes and Watson agree to accompany Miss Morstan. As they reach Lyceum Theatre, both are whisked away to a desolate house where Mary comes in touch with a weird gentleman named Thaddeus Sholto.

He informs that not only has her father passed away, but that she is partial heir to a great hidden treasure. The story takes a new turn further and to know what waits till the end, one must grab a copy of this book.

Conan Doyle’s title is well crafted enticing the reader without revealing too much. Driven by its complexity, Holmes and Watson slowly begin to unravel the mystery. Simply by the title the author engaged his readership before they have begun. It is indeed a good read for those who loves mystery.

Class IX, Good Shepherd School, Bagdogra, Darjeeling.