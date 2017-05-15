ICSE class 10 candidates waiting to get their exam results 2017 dont need to wait much. As per the reports, CISCE will soon declare the ICSE class 10th results 2017 on the official website www.cisce.org at 3:00 PM. On the other hand if close sources are to be believed then ICSE class 10 results 2017 will not be declared today.

After the declaration of the ICSE Class 10th results 2017 candidates have to visit the official website and follow the instruction by entering the required information including roll number, registration number, date of birth and other information in the blank space to get the results on screen.

It has been informed that around 3 lakh candidates have entered the examination hall in 2017.

Keep surfing this space for more and latest news updates on ICSE results 2017.