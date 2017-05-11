CHSE announces Odisha plus two science result 2017

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has announced the results for Odisha Plus 2 Science on Friday at 11 am. Candidates who appeared for the Odisha Plus two exam, can check their results at chseodisha.nic.in.

Here are the steps to check the Odisha Plus Two Science Result 2017:

Log into chseodisha.nic.in. Click on the ‘+2 Science Result 2017’ tab on the right side of the screen. Enter Roll Number and Registration Number as printed on the admit card Click on submit to get the Odisha Plus Two Science Result 2017

The Odisha Plus Two Science 2017 exam was conducted by the CHSE from 6 March. According to reports, approximately 91,000 candidates appeared for the examination. Now that the Odisha Plus Two Science result is out, the results for Humanities and commerce streams are expected soon.