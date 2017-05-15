Kerala candidates waiting to get their Kerala HSE, VHSE Class 12/Plus two results 2017 don't need to wait anymore. As per the latest update, Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education will declare the Kerala HSE results, VHSE Class 12 results/Plus Two results 2017 online at 2:00 pm at dhsekerala.gov.in.

Just after the declaration of Kerala HSE, VHSE results 2017 candidate have to visit the official website and fill the blank space with the required information including roll number, registration number, date of birth to check the exam results.

Around 4 lakh candidates entered the Kerala examination hall for class 12th examination and the examination took place from March 8 to March 28 across the state.

In case of any technical issue candidate may reach the official on the official website.