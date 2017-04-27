JEE Main result 2017: Wait is over of the candidates waiting to get their JEE Main result 2017. As per the updates, Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) has announced the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) results 2017 on the official websites http://jeemain.nic.in/webinfo/Public/Home.aspx

Candidates trying to get their JEE Main exam result 2017 have to visit the official website and fill the blank space with the required information including roll number, registration number, date of birth, pin to get their results.

JEE Main score card/rank card will not be send to the candidates, so the candidates are advise to check it online and take a print out after downloading .