Chartered Accountants' Intermediate exam likely on 1 Aug

The result of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (IPC) examination held in May is expected to be declared on 1 August at about 6 pm.

According to a press release issued by the ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India), the result of this exam and details of candidates' marks will be then uploaded on the website icaiexam.icai.org The All India merit list of candidates securing a minimum of 55% and above marks and up to the maximum of 50th rank on All India basis will also be made available on the said website, the ICAI release added.