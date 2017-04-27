CGBSE 12th Result 2017 declared at cgbse.nic.in | Check now

CGBSE 12th Result 2017 has now been declared online on the official website www.cgbse.nic.in. Candidates trying to get the Chhattisgarh Higher Secondary Results 2017 have to visit the official website and fill the blank space with the important examination details including roll number, registration number, date of birth to get the results.

Candidates can also check the Chhattisgarh Board Class 12th Result 2017 school wise, district wise, state wise from the official website.

As per the updates, nearly seven lakh candidates entered the 12th class examinations in the state.

Chhattisgarh Board candidates are advised to take the print out of the exam result for future purpose.