CBSE to offer psychological counselling

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will provide counselling to de-stress students during exams, the board announced on Monday.

The counselling will be provided over the phone to students of all CBSE affiliated government and private schools. The service will be available to CBSE affiliated schools located abroad as well.

The helpline will start functioning on February 9 and will continue till April 29. Counselling is open to parents of the students too.

A total of 90 Principals, trained counsellors from CBSE affiliated government and private schools, a few psychologists and special educators will participate in tele-counselling and address exam related psychological problems of the students.

Of these, 68 will be available in India, and 22 abroad in Nepal, Japan, Saudi Arabia (Al-Khobar, Jeddah), Oman, the UAE (Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al-Khaimah), Kuwait, Singapore and Qatar.

This will be the 20th consecutive year when the CBSE will be giving tele-counselling to students during exams.

The students can dial a toll-free number 1800 11 8004 from any part of the country to connect to the counsellors between 8 am to 10 pm.

Four special educators will help the differently-abled students.