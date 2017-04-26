CBSE has made an announcement that the candidates waiting to get their JEE Main result 2017 don't need to wait anymore. As per the latest update, JEE Main 2017 will be declared tomorrow on the official website www.jeemain.nic.in. In relation to the declaration of CBSE JEE exam result 2017 no time related information has yet been mentioned on the official website jeemain.nic.in.

Candidates willing to get the JEE main 2017 result have to visit the official website once the result is officially announced and fill the blank space with the required information including roll number, registration number and other required information.



JEE Main 2017 offline examination took place on April 2 and the JEE main computer based examination took place on April 8 and April 9 across the examination. Around Twelve lakh candidates entered the JEE main examination hall.

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the JEE main score card for future purpose.