CBSE issues re-modelled assessment structure for Class X exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday issued a remodelled assessment structure for the board exams, officials said on Wednesday.

As per the new structure, students appearing for the Class X exam next year will have to study the entire syllabus and will be required to score 33 per cent in both theory and internal assessment to pass.

The board examinations will carry 80 marks and internal assessment would carry 20 marks, the CBSE said in a statement.

In the current format, the weightage is 60:40.

The students will be tested for the complete syllabus in the theory papers.

In December 2016, the CBSE had announced its decision to make board exams mandatory taking away the option a school based exams.