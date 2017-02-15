BCECE 2017: Registration begins at www.bceceboard.com

The registration process for Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) was announced on February 14 and the filling up of the application form will continue till March 6.

Interested candidates can get themselves registered at the official website www.bceceboard.com.

Aspirants should have passed Class XII or equivalent exam with chemistry, physics and mathematics or biology as compulsory subjects and candidates who are appearing for Class XII board or equivalent examination in 2017 are also eligible to apply.

To get qualified for admission, candidates have to pass both the stages of the entrance test.

The BCECE exam is conducted every year for admission in various UG courses in the field of engineering, pharmacy and agriculture offered by the colleges located in Bihar.