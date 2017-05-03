SSC BD result 2017: Bangladesh candidates waiting to get their SSC result 2017 dont need to wait much. As per the updates, SSC BD Result 2017 will be declared on May 4 on the official website www.educationboardresults.gov.bd, www.bmeb.gov.bd.

If we talk about 2016 then the Bangladesh SSC result was declared on May 11 at 2:00 pm and the passing percentage of candidates were really shocking for anyone. As about fifty three institutions have recorded 100 percent failure rate in the SSC BD examination.

Bangladesh SSC results 2016 successfully announced the exam results for different boards including, Barisal, Rajshahi, Chittagong, Comilla, Dhaka, Dinajpur, Jessore, Sylhet, Madrasah, Technical and DIBS (Dhaka) on the same day.

If close sources are to trusted then Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina along with Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid will declare the SSC Dakhil Madrasah result 2017 online on the official websites i.e. www.educationboardresults.gov.bd, www.bmeb.gov.bd on May 4, 2017.

