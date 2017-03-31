Awards to recognise Bengali children's literature

Big Little Book Awards (BLBA), that seek to recognise regional literature across the country, in its second edition, will award Bengali authors for their contribution to children's literature.

A Tata Trusts initiative, BLBA, held along with the Tata Lit live, aims to promote a love of reading regional literature among children.

“Bengali literature has a rich history with eminent people writing and illustrating for adults and children. Some of the contemporary work that has come out in the recent years is also noteworthy,” Swaha Sahoo, Tata Trusts, said.

Under the BLBA, an author in one Indian language, and an illustrator in another category are awarded every year.

Last year, the event was inaugurated with a focus on Marathi with Madhuri Purandare bagging the award for her contribution to children's literature in the language.

Atanu Roy took away the illustrator award in 2016.

In its second edition, the event will also host a series of talks across the country on children's literature in India - around the rich history of children's literature in Bengali, along with role of illustrations in children's books.