APPSC results 2017 for Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Secretary Screening Test Group 3 has been declared on the official website psc.ap.gov.in. Along with this authorities have also released the list of qualified candidates, cutoff marks online.

Candidates trying to get the APPSC group 3 results 2017 have to visit the official website and follow the mentioned steps to get the exam results, list of qualified candidates and cutoff marks.

As per the updates, around 6 lakh candidates entered the APPSC Group 3 examination hall across the state and this is an important examination for the candidates willing to make their career as Panchayat Secretary. It has been informed that officials have planned to fill about 1055 posts and the examination took place on April 23, 2017 

