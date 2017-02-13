Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the hall tickets/admit card on the official website psc.ap.gov.in for the candidates applied for APPSC group 2 recruitment examination 2017.

APPSC candidates trying to download their hall ticket/admit card have to visit the official website and fill the blank space with the required information including roll number, registration number and other required information in the blank space.

As per the latest update, APPSC has planned to recruit 442 candidatea for executive posts and about 540 candidates for non-executive posts. Along with this it has been informed that the candidates applied for Hyderabad exam center will get their hall ticket after February 14, 2017.

Candidates are advised to carry a printed copy of APPSC admit card/hall ticket at the time of examination.