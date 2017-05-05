AP EAMCET results 2017 announced at sche.ap.gov.in | Check now

APSCHE AP EAMCET results 2017: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has announced the AP EAMCET 2017 results on the official website http://sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET/.

Candidates willing to get their AP EAMCET results 2017 have to visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET and need to fill the blank space with the required information including roll number, registration number, date of birth and submit it online.

APSCHE conducted the AP EAMCET across the examination canters from April 24 to April 28, 2017 and the AP EAMCET 2017 preliminary answer key was released online on April 29.

As per the updates, around 1.7 lakh candidates appeared for the AP EAMCET 2017 examination.

Due to the huge number of candidates on the AP EAMCET official website candidates may face technical difficulties in getting the exam results so the candidates are advised to stay calm in case of issue.