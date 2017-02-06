Candidates waiting to download APSLPRB admit card 2017 dont need to wait anymore as per the Andhra Pradesh Police Recruitment Board it has been informed that the admit card will soon be made available to download at recruitment.appolice.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh Police Recruitment Board has also released that the final written examination for the post of Sub-Inspector (SI) has been scheduled to take place on February 18, 2017.

Once the admit card has been released online candidated are advised to take a print out and carry it at the time of examination.

This year, Andhra Pradesh government has planned to fill about 707 Sub Inspector (SI) posts in the states.

Candidates trying to download Andhra Pradesh Sub Inspector final written exam admit card have to visit the Andhra Pradesh police official website recruitment.appolice.gov.in and fill the blank space with the required details including roll number, date of birth and other required information.