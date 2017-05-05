Amrita University has declared the entrance examination AEEE results 2017 on the official website i.e. www.amrita.edu. Candidates willing to get their AEEE results 2017 have to visit the official website and enter the required information including registration number, roll number, date of birth and submit it online.

Amrita University entrance examination is an important exam for the candidates willing to take admission in the engineering courses at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in different campuses positioned at Amritapuri (Kollam), Bengaluru, Coimbatore, and Vengal (Chennai).

If we talk about the scholarship at Amrita University then the officials said that the 10 percent of the candidates will be eligible in the first year of B.Tech across four campuses. Along with this it was informed that the fee waivers benefit will be offered to the toppers of CBSE, ICSE exams.

