A range of artistic expressions awaits lovers

A wide range of artistic expressions from different genres have been brought together here from different parts of the country for the national capital's art connoisseurs to feast their eyes on.



The Songs Of Many Streams As They Flow comprises 69 paintings and is a part of the 'Harvest 2017' show. It will feature works by masters, sculptors, tribals and few young artists.



Curator Suneet Arora describes it as a "presentation of the state of our art today".



"We have the precursors of our modernist tradition like Francis Newton Souza, Maqbool Fida Husain, S.H. Raza, Krishen Khanna, Satish Gujral, Ram Kumar, with later practitioners like K.S. Kulkarni, J. Swaminathan, Rajendra Dhawan, Sunil Das, Manu Parekh, Shakti Burman, Zarina Hashmi, Shobha Broota, Arpana Caur etc," Arora said.



Other practitioners include the names of Shamshad Husain, Chittrovanu Mazumdar, Bhupen Khakhar, K.G. Subramanyan, T. Vaikuntham, Somenath Maity, Owais Husain, K. Muralidharan, Roy Thomas, Riyas Komu, Faiza Huma, Apu Debnath Banga, Senaka Senanayake, George Martin, Bose Krishnamachari, Manish Pushkale, John Tung Sein, R.M. Palaniappan, Anu Malhotra, Vibha Galhotra, Harshavardhan, Jagannath Panda, Pooja Iranna, Sanjay Sawant, Vaishali Oak, Alok Bal, Parag K Tandal, Sweety Joshi, Surita Tandon, Maya Burman and Sandeep Jigdug.



"These artists represent a satirical stream in our contemporary art, which may be sharp or subtle, but challenges in our day to day narratives are more evident in the folk art," Arora said.



"They also represent variants of different regional styles close to the post modernist traditions and narratives which are both varied and reflect an important part of our art that has evolved with the multiple experiences of our people in different rural, urban and global environments," he said.



An element of romanticism comes in as a major trend in landscape paintings in the works of artists like Sanjay Bhattacharya and Bikash Poddar, while elements that remind one of the Nayaka and Nayika paintings in traditional art can be seen in the work of Lalu Prasad Shaw, Bratin Khan, Sutapa Khan and Belgaum Nagesh Goud.



The exhibition is within the framework of modern art but the styles and subject matter reflect the dream world of the past plunged into the churning of our present day conditions.



"I have been participating in 'Harvest' since its very beginning, and I always try to give a painting which is close to its theme. This time, I have given a woman doing embroidery, she is 'Prakriti' (nature) representing the harvest," exhibiting artist Arpana Caur told IANS.



It is likely that in this show, more and more narratives will be coming out of different regions, each with its own message and story to tell.



It will be on view till August 6 at Saffron Art, The Claridges Hotel.