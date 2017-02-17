A multitude of options

India is the second leading country from where students migrate to the US for higher studies.The major pull of the colleges is their globally acclaimed courses, state-of-the-art infrastructure and an opportunity to gain first-hand industry experience while learning. The Missouri State University offers courses with the right blend of academic and industry exposure that equips one with necessary skills and knowledge required to excel in a global arena.

The university offers flexible programmes to match one’s interest with full accreditation at a competitive fee. The student-faculty ratio is excellently high, which increases one’s possibility of having one-to-one interaction with the professors. Students pursuing programmes are exposed to a wide range of subjects that will lead them to multiple career opportunities depending upon the programme they have opted for. For example, candidates looking for a career in engineering and related fields can opt for mechanical engineering technology degree, which prepares them for a high skill, demand, growth and pay career. One with such degree can find themselves working with aerospace systems, automotive performance, mechanisms and devices, energy and sustainability, automation and control.

The training quality and course curriculum have always acquired an edge over the programmes offered by other international universities. The Career Centre of Missouri State University serves students, alumni and employers with counselling, internship and full-time job searches, and vocational and educational information. Whether a student needs assistance finding the first job after graduation or is ready to change careers, this centre has services available. It has a variety of options to employers and alumni who would like to be mentors to students.

Job shadowing is one such that enables one to gather information on careers even before deciding on a course of study. Students can visit work sites, during which they “shadow”, observe, and ask questions about individual workers. It provides the following opportunities:

Informational interviews: This allows one to learn more about possible career paths by meeting, talking to and interviewing professionals in the field.

Mock interviews: It helps build confidence in students to keep their nerves calm during an actual interview.

E-mail networking with student: This makes alumnus available to respond to students’ questions, concerns, or requests for information via e-mail.

Resumé and cover letter reviews: The career center hosts an event “resumé madness” for different colleges. Students bring their resumés for a quick review and receive tips and suggestions.

Speaking to student organizations: The centre provides professional development to student organisations on campus. At MSU a varied mix of people offer enormous learning outside the classroom, students interact and work with people coming from various corners of the world. This experience assists them to evolve and succeed globally.

The writer is Associate Vice-President for International Programmes, MSU