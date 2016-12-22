Love has always remained an eternal theme in books and Avinash Pushkarnas debut book My Red Butterfly is a passionate journey of love, emotions and compassion.



Launched here on Wednesday, the book, published by Niyogi Books, is an enchanting story of an innocent boy Rohit, struck by cupid when barely 16, with aspirations to be a doctor and win his love. Set during the late seventies and early eighties, it takes the readers across many states in India and the ups and downs of Rohit's journey of life and the people who influence him and shape his live.



"I have always been an admirer of love and romance and like the feeling that it generates. I like watching all the romantic Bollywood movies and always thought of creating a fictional character which will be remembered by all. And hence, the book," Pushkarna said.

The author took seven years to complete the book.



Also present at the event were former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit and renowned literary critic Antara Dev Sen, who appreciated the book.