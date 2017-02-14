When the harsh reality becomes too much to handle, a book comes to one’s recue. It makes the reader forget the real world and enchants him with its magical stories. The delightful experience of reading a book extends to the point where we start developing feelings for characters in it. We imagine them according to the description and then sometimes we tend to dislike some and sometimes we fall in love with a fictional character.

And then there are those characters which we secretly wish to be real. The good looks, the sensitivity, the etiquettes, the poise and the sophistication that we look for in people from the real world are possessed by them.

On Valentine’s Day, here are some of those fictional men who made us fall in love with them.

Noah (The Notebook)

His rugged look, his passion, consistency and immortal love for Allie made us secretly wish to have such love in life. The way he never gave up on his beloved is what makes him worth falling in love with.

Mr Darcy (Pride and Prejudice)

One of the two central characters of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, Mr Darcy is the vintage old school guy whose charm never fades. No matter how modern and outgoing the world becomes, love is the best in old school style.

Christian Grey (Fifty Shades trilogy)

The mysterious and sexy look, and brooding hot appearance which hides a secret that we all want to know. Christian Grey made a lot of hearts skip a beat. Eventually in the second and third book of the series his romantic side came up and readers got head over heels for this well-dressed, dreamy and filthy rich guy.

Landon (A Walk to Remember)

Landon, a bad guy who turns into a perfect guy, falls in love with Jamie. His love is unconditional and immortal even after Jamie passes away. He works hard to be good enough to marry her. His teenage cute boy look with matured kind of love makes him adorable.

Gerry (P.S I Love You)

His love for his wife Holly expressed in his ten beautiful letters where he always ends with P.S I love you left all in tears. He showered his love even when he could not be physically present for his wife anymore. This kind of love is rare and hence, we wish Gerry was not fictional but as real as his love for Holly.

So bibliophiles! Celebrate your Valentine's Day with your favourite romantic novel